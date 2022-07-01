ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallery ABQ wants to invite the community to their monthly “First Friday” event tonight (Friday, July 1, 2022.) The ArtsCrawl takes place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Heights.

The Gallery ABQ highlights local artists. All of their featured artists work with different media, such as ceramic, wood, glass, and paint. Gallery trainer Nina Adkins said, “We have about 22 local very talented artists.”

Adkins says although The Gallery ABQ has moved three times since its opened 20 years ago, they’ve been fortunate to remain open. Through the pandemic, the gallery only remained closed for two months unlike many other art galleries.

The Gallery ABQ is currently located in the Hoffmantown Shopping Center at 8210 Menaul Boulevard NE, at the intersection with Wyoming. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.