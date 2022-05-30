ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallery ABQ is a member owned art gallery with 20 member artists of diverse styles. The gallery features painters, sculptors, jewelry, glass and ceramic artists.

The gallery features its ‘”first Friday” events on the first Friday of each month as part of the ArtsCrawl. Tractor Brewing sponsors the event, the gallery is open from 5 to 8 p.m. during the event. During the “first Friday” for the month of June the gallery will feature an art show for its celebration of pride, which celebrates all types of differences and diversity. Visitors are welcome to stop by during the event or anytime during the month to see the art.

The Gallery ABQ is located in the Hoffmantown Shopping Center at 8210 Menaul Blvd NE. For more information visit The Gallery ABQ website.