ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco is a nonprofit founded and based in Albuquerque. They aim to preserve and promote flamenco’s artistry, history and culture.

Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque, located inside of Hotel Albuquerque is open again with Friday and Saturday night flamenco dinner shows and Sunday afternoon matinee’s. The shows feature highly skilled musicians, dancers, and premier artists from Spain and the United States.

The Institute of Flamenco is celebrating its 40th birthday on April 4, and will have a full season this year that features many different events throughout the summer.

For more information and to buy tickets for the shows visit https://tablaoflamenco.org

Ticket sales close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday’s and Saturday’s and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Walk-ups are welcome, subject to availability.