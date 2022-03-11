ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is right around the corner and this is the time of year parents are looking to get their kids into summer camps.

Be Greater Than Average CEO Shelly Gruenig wants parents to not just consider traditional summer camps, but also to consider summer camps that encourage learning and challenge the mind.

Be Greater Than Average has some new camps to offer this summer. There will be an E-sports camp and intro to tech for girls camp. They also will have their robotics, engineering and other STEM camps for kids. Camps are open for registration.

For more information on the camps and to register visit begreaterthanaverage.org