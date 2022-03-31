ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest is returning to New Mexico. This year, they will be donating to the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network.

This year, the fest will feature an expanded outdoor layout, 120 vendors, chocolate tasting stations, great live music, and food trucks. There will also be fun events like hosting a latte art competition, baking competition, wine and dessert pairings, painting classes, a yoga class, Ethiopian coffee ceremonies and more.

Single-day tickets for the event will be $15 for adults and $2 for children. 100% of the children’s ticket sales will be donated to the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network. The Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest will be April 2 – 3 at Expo New Mexico State Fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information visit http://www.chocolateandcoffeefest.com/