ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In 1900 a group of women artists gathered at the old South Broadway Cultural Center in Albuquerque to make art and show it to the public. They were frustrated with the difficulty women faced when looking for venues for group exhibitions. The women formed a multi-racial, multi-cultural, and multi-generational collective.

Today, the Rainbow Artists gives women an opportunity to pursue their artistic endeavors, encourage each other and look for venues for exhibitions. The group goes deeper than art, great friendships blossom from the group and the sharing of time and talent from each member is important to the group. They are welcoming new members and encourage any woman looking for an venue that is an artist or wants to be an artist to reach out.

Rainbow Artists is celebrating their 32 anniversary with a show Friday, April 1, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the ABQ gallery 5210 Menaul. The show will feature art from the members that you can purchase to support the group.

For more information on Rainbow Artists and their 32 anniversary visit rainbowartists.com