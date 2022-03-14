NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Pi (3.14 ) day is celebrated on March 14 and Sylvan Learning has some activities that families can do together to celebrate the day while instilling the importance of STEM activities for children.

The pi sentence challenges children to write sentences using the digits in pi to represent the number of letters in each word. The rules are simple, the number of letters has to correspond to the digits in pi, and the sentence has to make sense. Another fun pi day activity for children is the pi day chain. Make a chain out of strips of colored construction paper and assign a color to each digit of pi.

