ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alessi Hartigan Casting has been Hollywood’s go-to casting team for over 25 years. Now, they’re excited to be a part of New Mexico’s thriving film industry.

Alessi Hartigan Casting is looking to cast New Mexicans in a Universal Studios feature film. The film will be shot all around the state and is going to be tied to a lot of New Mexican history. They will be holding an open casting event on March 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. The casting will be held at 5048 Edith Blvd.

They’re asking people to just come and meet them, they just want to see faces and body types to see where people would fit in the project. The agency is looking for people 18 and older and registration will be digital. The casting site will have QR codes set up and people can scan the codes and register digitally.