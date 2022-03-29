ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Engaging, educational summer fun. The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is getting ready for a summer full of camps for kids to enjoy.

The Nuclear Museum is holding their “Science is Everywhere,” camps this summer. These camps run May 31 through August 5. Kids Pre-K through sixth grade can enroll in one or all of the camps. The camps will feature exciting science and fun activities from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Nuclear Science Museum.

There is also a Counselor in Training program available for teens. The CIT program helps teens build communication skills and leadership.

To register and for more information visit https://www.nuclearmuseum.org/