ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who’s green chile cheeseburger cuisine will reign supreme? The New Mexico State Fair is asking that question for the return of one of its most popular competitions at the New Mexico State Fair: an Iron Chef-like, green chile cheeseburger cook-off.

The State Fair is now seeking competitors for the annual September showdown, officially called the “Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge.” The catch: only brick-and-mortar restaurants can apply, and they have to do it in the next week.

State Fair organizers are now accepting applicants for the GCC Challenge on their website, statefair.exponm.com. Applicants have until next Friday, July 15 to get their names in the hat.

According to organizers, spaces in the competition are “extremely limited” and are selected “on a first-come, first-served basis.” All restaurants who are selected to compete will be notified by Friday, July 15. The competition will be limited to between eight and ten restaurants.

The competition will take place at the State Fair on the EXPO New Mexico grounds in Albuquerque on Monday, September 12 at noon. The competition will be judged via a blind taste test from a panel selected by organizers. “People’s choice” judging will begin around 1 p.m.

In 2021, only four competitors took part (compare that to 2017, when 12 restaurants took part!) 2021’s winner was Oso Grill of Capitan in southeast New Mexico. Big Mike’s Burgers from Belen took home second place.