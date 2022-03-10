ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the United States one out of two people between the ages of 30 and 64 are expected to develop chronic kidney disease. March is national kidney month and the New Mexico Kidney Foundation is taking action to raise awareness about the disease and what we can do to minimize risk.

The New Mexico Kidney Foundation is sponsoring a competition for middle school and high school students. Students will compete for prizes by creating original e-posters or short videos that encourage lifestyle choices that lead to healthier kidneys. Prizes will be awarded to students whose creations are selected to share on NM Kidney Foundations website and social media pages.

NM Kidney Foundation will be partnering with the ABQ Pickleball Club on March 12, at the Manzano Mesa Pickleball Courts. The ABQ Pickleball Club is having a doubles-ladder tournament with men’, women’s and mixed division. All donations will go toward the NM Kidney Foundation and donations will be taken at the pickleball courts.

For more information on these events and on kidney health visit nmkidney.org