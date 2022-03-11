ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Corio Foundation is launching a new multi-year scholarship program with Menaul School. The Corio Aspiring Innovators Program will fund 24 scholarships for at least the next five years.

With students representing 20 different countries and a 100% college acceptance rate, The Corio Foundation thinks Menaul School is the perfect partner.

The program will provide scholarships to students with high potential from under-resourced families who without the scholarship wouldn’t be able to access a private school.

The program will support at least 24 students per year. Students will receive scholarships to cover 60-90% of the cost of tuition, the program also pays 60-90% of boarding costs for students who will live on the Menaul School campus.

For more information visit menaulschool.org information and application on the program will be under the admissions tab.