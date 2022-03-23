ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many are unaware the Department of Senior Affairs Multigenerational Youth Programs provide services to kids in kindergarten through fifth grades at North Domingo Baca and Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Centers. Now, they are hiring staff for their youth programs.

The two centers provide an array of senior and youth programs including summer and after school recreation programs. Applicants for the youth leaders program can be anyone over the age of 16. High school and college students are encouraged to apply because of the flexible hours and seasonal positions. There is opportunity for advancement starting as a recreation leader and moving up to other leadership roles.

Anyone interested in more information can visit cabq.gov/seniors/youth-programs or call the multigenerational centers directly.