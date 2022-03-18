ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crunchyroll just unveiled the English voice cast for the upcoming theatrical release of “Jujutsu Kaisen 0.” The film includes Albuquerque native, Matthew David Rudd. Matthew is a film, television and voice actor. Some of his work has been on Netflix, Adult Swim, Funimation/Crunchyroll, Sony Interactive and Activision/Blizzard.

Matthew plays Panda in the upcoming English voice cast of, “Jujutsu Kaisen 0.” The movie is currently the ninth highest-grossing anime film in Japan of all-time and is on track to become one of the highest grossing anime films in the region. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” follows a high school student who enrolls in a mysterious high school after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend.

The film is releasing in theaters March 18. For more information on Matthew David Rudd and his work visit http://www.sonofrudd.com/