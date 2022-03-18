ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Arts Board is soliciting proposals for artists or art teams, based in New Mexico, for two site-specific public art projects. Local artists that work with sculpture, murals or mosaics are invited to apply.

One of the projects will be at the Sunport Boulevard expansion site. The artwork will be installed along the expansion, which is a half-mile stretch from I-25 to Broadway. The artist or artists selected will need to work closely with the communities in the area to capture the history, traditions and culture of the community. This project will have a $60,000 budget. The deadline to apply to work on this project is April 7. To apply for this project visit https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10168

The other project will be at the new Route 66 Visitors Center. The new visitor center will be located at “Nine Mile Hill,” near Atrisco Vista and I-40. The artist or artists selected for the project will need to come up with a concept that celebrates the traditions, history and importance of Route 66. The project will have a $22,500 budget. The deadline to apply for this project is April 7. To apply for this project visit https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10167