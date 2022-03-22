NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recovery Friendly Workplaces of New Mexico provides an employment path for those that have gone through a recovery program for substance use disorder. They want to encourage healthy and safe working environments where employers and employees can collaborate to create change, eliminate stigma and support recovery.

Recovery Friendly Workplaces of NM will recommend job candidates that could meet job requirements based on a skills assessment and past work experience. This program is beneficial to employees, employers and the community. It helps reduce unemployment and reduce crime that occurs to support drug and alcohol addiction. Employees get support and an employment path after dealing with substance abuse issues and employers get workers that are eager to help who are qualified for the job.

Recovery Friendly Workplaces of NM will have a ribbon cutting celebration March 23, at the Hispano Chamber of Commerce from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. For more information on Recovery Friendly Workplaces of NM visit www.recoveryfriendlyworkplacesnm.org