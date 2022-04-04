CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Nature Conservancy and its partners are celebrating a grand opening of a new recreation area in Corrales. The grand opening of the new Harvey Jones Bioswale and recreation area will be on Thursday, April 7 at 10:00am-12:00pm. in Corrales.

“This area had been left high and dry for many years. There’s lots of sediment that comes down the Harvey Jones Channel and has built up over many years and left the vegetation without access to water.” said Sarah Hurteau, Climate Program Director for the Nature Conservancy. “So we created a network of new channels to help treat storm water and also create this wildlife habitat.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place followed by a few remarks from the Mayors of Rio Rancho and Corrales. This is a free event with no registration required.

For more information on the Harvey Jones Bioswale and the grand opening visit nature.org/newmexico