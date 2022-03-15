ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With summer break coming up parents might be looking for activities for their kids to do this summer. The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History will be having camps for kids all summer long.

The “Science is Everywhere,” summer camps are fun and educational week-long, in-person camps. The camps run May 31 through August 5. Students Pre-K through sixth grade can enroll in one, two, or all of the camps. They will experience fun activities and exciting science at the museum from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Museum also offers a Counselor in Training program for teens. The CIT program helps teens build leadership, interpersonal, collaborative and communication skills.

For more information and to register visit: https://www.nuclearmuseum.org/