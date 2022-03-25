ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Food Truck Festivals of America is heading to Albuquerque for the 6th Annual Great New Mexico Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. More than 30 of the area’s most popular food trucks, dishing out fan favorites. Along with over 50 regional, national and local craft beers, ciders, seltzers and cocktails. FTFA will be bringing the ultimate food truck experience with live music, an arts market, and games for the entire family.

Presale general admission tickets will be available for $5 in advance, online only. General admission tickets will be sold the day of the event at the gate for $10. Admission is free for children 12 and under. All first responders and active/retired military receive free admission with a valid ID. Available online only there are special ticket packages that can be purchased.

The 6th Annual Great New Mexico Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival will be held Saturday, March 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum.

To purchase tickets and more information on the event, including a complete list of food trucks and beers visit www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/great-new-mexico