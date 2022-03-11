ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark just launched a new program called ABQ BioPark Family Night. The first family night is all about animal enrichment. Family Enrichment night will be Saturday, March 12 from 6:00 to 7 p.m. at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
Enrichment Night is meant to promote mental and physical stimulation for the animals. Families will create fun enrichment projects for the animals at the park. Each project will have information about which animals benefit from that project and what the goals of the project are. Educational staff and volunteers will be available to explain the projects and answer questions.
Tickets will be $15 for adults, $10 for children and senior, no children under seven are permitted at the event.
For more information on the BioPark and family enrichment night tickets, visit abqbiopark.com