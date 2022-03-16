ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Empowering women to connect, collaborate and grow together. FemCity is on a mission to help women around the world succeed, all in a safe space surrounded by a community that supports and leads with positivity.

FemCity is a female founded international women’s group with a chapter in Albuquerque. The chapter meets for networking events and more casual happy hours. The chapter hosts local events for its members, online programming, access to experts and community forums. Members are featured in the groups online directory and they have access to support they need to grow their brand or business.

Tayloria Grant, Founder and CEO of One Full Life International LLC, and FemCity member said, “It really opened the doors for me to have a supportive community and to be able to learn so many things to help me grow my business as well as expand my network.”

FemCity offers a free thirty-day membership for anyone who wants to see if the organization is the right fit. For more information visit femcity.com/albuquerque