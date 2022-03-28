RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Haven House is the only domestic violence services provider and emergency shelter serving all of Sandoval County located in Rio Rancho. Saturday, April 2, they are having an event where all the proceeds will go towards benefiting Haven House.

Haven House helps domestic violence victims gain safety, knowledge, skills and resources. Haven House offers a variety of services including an emergency shelter, case management and support groups. Services are offered for all genders.

Saturday, April 2, the Shield Our Children From Domestic Violence Eggstravaganza is being held at Haynes Park in Rio Rancho. The event goes from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the egg hunt starting at 12:30 p.m. Admission is only $1 and all proceeds will benefit Haven House. The eggstravaganza will feature a bounce house, face painting, car show, super heroes and more.

For more information on Haven House, including volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.havenhouseinc.org/about-haven-house