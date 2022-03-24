ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring and summer are coming up and people around Albuquerque might be planning home renovation projects. Patricia Pantoja, the owner of Redbox Plus Albuquerque has some info about what not throw in the dumpster when doing home renovations this spring.

Redbox Plus offers commercial and residential dumper rentals. Pantoja says a 30-yard dumpster holds an average of nine truckloads. Most things can be thrown in dumpsters. Things with chemicals such as paint and batteries can’t be thrown. Large appliances like refrigerators, tires or mattresses can’t be thrown in the dumpster.

Redbox Plus offers dumpsters in 20 or 30 yard sizes and can be used for a variety of projects. For more information on Redbox Plus and dumpster rentals visit https://www.redboxplus.com/albuquerque/