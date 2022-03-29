NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is joining forces with nine Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in New Mexico for its 12th annual March ‘Month of Giving’ campaign. Throughout the month of March customers could make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in-store.
Wednesday, March 30, the campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Giving’ when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of the day’s sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA games and the local state programs attending the games.