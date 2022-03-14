NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – March is Colorectal Caner Awareness Month and Dr. Diana Weber from Blue Cross Blue Shield of NM says it’s very important to get screened for it. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 106,000 new cases this year. Weber says its the third leading cause of cancer deaths.

Colorectal cancer is a malignant growth that starts in either the colon or the rectum, in most cases it is unknown what causes colorectal cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 45. Screening can be done with a test that looks for signs of the cancer in a person’s stool, or with an exam that looks at the colon and rectum.

Besides getting screened there are steps people can take to decrease their risk. Eating fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains and decreasing the amount of processed meats can help lower the risk of getting colorectal cancer.

For more information visit cancer.org