ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that technology is advancing at a rapid pace and it can be hard for some people to keep up. The Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is partnering with Adelante DiverseIT to host a tech fair for anyone age 50 and over. The fair will help seniors stay up to date and get comfortable with the latest technology.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. It will include prizes, refreshments, and opportunities for hands-on learning. Some of the topics included at the event will cover online safety, how to stream movies/music, video gaming, protecting yourself from scams, online banking, telehealth and more. Attendees will be encouraged to roam and learn the topics of their choice.

The 50+ Senior Tech Connect fair will be Friday, April 1, from 8:30am–12:30pm at North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center.

For more information on the event visit the CABQ department of senior affairs website. For information on the Adelante DiverseIT program visit diverseit.org.