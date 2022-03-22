ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Creating stronger community ties between the residents of Bernalillo County and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. That’s the mission of the Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board. The board allows the public, journalists and advocacy organizations to attend their monthly meetings.

The SOARB was created in 2020 to improve public transparency and accountability with BCSO by providing opportunities for community engagement. The board holds public meetings to get input from the public on BCSO policies, procedures, services and programs.

The public is invited to share their experiences with BCSO during the public comment part of the monthly meetings. The SOARB 2021 annual report chronicles the board’s first 14 months of meetings. The report can be downloaded at https://www.bernco.gov/soarb.

The next meeting will be Friday, March 25, at 11:00 a.m. The meeting will be virtual, visit bernco.gov/soarb to sign up and participate in the meeting and for more information on SOARB.