ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Probate Court released new video that answers frequently asked questions. The video was produced to bring awareness to the court and its services and to answer questions about the court and how it works.

Probate is the court process to gain legal authority to act on the behalf of the estate of someone who has died. Probate judges are not needed in every situation, it usually depends on how assets were titled or whether someone needs legal authority to act on behalf of the deceased. Common examples of things that may need a probate judge are, dealing with creditors, changing the title to property and getting medical or other protected records.

To view the video and learn more about probate court visit https://www.bernco.gov/probate-court/