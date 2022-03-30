ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is inviting veterans to a one-stop shop veterans outreach event. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and New Mexico Workforce Solutions will be there to provide information on veterans benefits and services.

Representatives from different Bernalillo County departments will provide information on county programs and services. There will also be recruiters from the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department and Metropolitan Detention Center sharing information about job opportunities with Bernalillo County. Other members will be there to help veterans or unmarried widows of veterans file for the veteran property tax exemption.

“I am honored to and excited to team up with the NM Department of Veterans Services to bring outreach representatives to our veterans in Bernalillo County,” District 5 Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty said.

The East Mountain Veterans Outreach will be on Thursday, March 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Los Vecinos Commnity Center in Tijeras, NM.

For more information visit https://www.bernco.gov