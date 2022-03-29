ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center has a lot of animals in need of a permanent home. On top of that, they are also looking for people to volunteer with their foster program.

The foster program is critical for the shelter. As a foster parent, your role is to welcome a pet into your home and give pets an environment to heal, grow, flourish and develop socialization skills. Through the program, they will provide all medical care. They will also provide fosters with all of the food, cleaning, and medical supplies necessary to care for the foster pet.

BCACS will be holding a fundraiser event on April 11. There will be at South Valley Pride Day on April 24 and in Old Town on April 30 they will be having an adoption event.

To become a foster parent you just need to fill out an application and a foster coordinator will contact you and have a conversation about what situation works best.

For more information visit https://www.bernco.gov/animalcare