ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of motorcyclists gathered at Civic Plaza Saturday to raise awareness for motorcycle safety. It was the 19th-annual Bike Day at the Capitol.

Because of COVID restrictions, they were forced to host the rally at Civic Plaza instead. The New Mexico Motorcyclist Rights Organization celebrated survivors of motorcycle crashes and remembered those who have lost their lives. They also gave out awards to motorcycle groups that have given back to the community.

Organizers say they’re hopeful the event will encourage all drivers to help keep bikers safe on the road. “I roll down a window when I see a motorcycle. I do it on purpose because I don’t want to lose vision of that motorcycle,” said Louie Sanchez of Albuquerque City Council.

The event started at Thunderbird Harley Davison. They all rode their bikes to Civic Plaza in a caravan.