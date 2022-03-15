NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Alzheimer’s Association released its 2022 facts and figures report Tuesday. The report shows an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older have Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2022.

In New Mexico there are an estimated 43,000 people age 65 and older living with the disease. One of the biggest Alzheimer’s problems in New Mexico is the lack of trained dementia-care workers and specialists. In New Mexico there are only 27 Geriatricians and an estimated 85,000 residents providing unpaid care to friends and family living with Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter offers resources that are available to anyone who needs them. Some of the resources available are a 24/7 hotline, support groups, educational programs, referral programs and others.

The Alzheimer’s Association, NM chapter has different community events upcoming. The Unforgettable Golf Tournament is May 9, at Tanoan Country Club. The Purple Carpet Gala: “Havana Night” is June 11, at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The Central NM Walk in Albuquerque is October 15, at Mariposa Basin Park.

For more information on resources offered by Alzheimer’s Association and these events visit alz.org/newmexico.