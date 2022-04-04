ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Youth Robotics Teams are going to the Robotics World Championship in Houston, Texas. Gear Squad and Gear Masters teams are proud to represent Albuquerque and all of New Mexico at the first World Championship.

The event will be April 20-23 in Houston. There will be teams from all 50 states and dozens of countries from around the world. This is a first for Gear Club NM teams, and to have two teams competing at worlds.

GearClub NM has hosted dozens robotics teams in Albuquerque. FIRST Robotics is the world’s leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education. These teams represent elementary, middle and high school students from across Albuquerque.

For more information visit https://gearclubnm.com/