ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is hiring, and they are looking for as many applicants as they can get. They are looking to bring on new drivers and the jobs come with competitive pay, benefits and a city pension.

ABQ Ride is Albuquerque’s main form of public transportation. It logs an average of more than 120,000 passenger miles per day on its buses. ABQ Ride is looking for drivers to handle its routes and new hires are eligible for a bonus of up to $1,000. These jobs offer opportunities for advancement, many of the departments road supervisors are former drivers.

“I get to drive a different route pretty much every day. I never have the same day twice,” said Motor Coach Operator Anthony Maestas.

For more information and to apply at ABQ Ride visit abqride.com.