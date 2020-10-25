5th annual ‘Hike to End Hunger’ gets underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit is asking locals to get out and hike to help feed families in need. The Rio Grande Food Project’s 5th annual Hike to End Hunger kicked off this weekend and will run through Sunday.

People can submit photos with the hashtag “hiketoendhungerabq” to help spread awareness and buy special shirts to help the cause. Every donation up to $20,000 will be matched. More details are available on the Rio Grande Food Project’s website.

