ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make-A-Wish New Mexico is teaming up with WisePies Pizza for the second annual Pizza Run. 100% of the Pizza Run’s net proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish New Mexico and help grant a wish for a child with a critical illness.

The event will include a one mile fun run, a 5k run and a 10k super challenge. Everyone participating will receive a hot WisePies pizza, t-shirt or tank top, running bib, route guide and other prizes for top finishers. Besides participating as a runner there are other ways to get involved through volunteer and sponsorship opportunities that are available.

The run is scheduled for May 15, starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Aperture Center at Mesa del Sol. Anyone who registers before April 1 will receive a special early bird registration price.

To register visit https://wisepiespizza.com/pizzarun/