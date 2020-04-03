Skip to content
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Governor and state officials provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico
2
of
/
2
Community
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails develops virtual curriculum
Video
Mountain View Elementary teacher provides students with opportunities to learn from home
Video
Department of Aging and Long-term Services provides aid for our most-vulnerable citizens
Video
Behavioral Health Services gives the public tools to help with mental health during pandemic
Video
New Space New Mexico offering great opportunities for the state
Video
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 989 Positive Cases
Governor, state officials give update on coronavirus in New Mexico
Video
What could coronavirus caseload look like at its peak in New Mexico?
Video
Navajo Nation reports 488 total COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Video
Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire in New Mexico due to coronavirus
Albuquerque Police find more than $80,000 during traffic stop
Video
Total Wine shut down after resisting governor’s order to close liquor stores
Video
Video Forecast
Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast
Video
Don't Miss
Happy Hunting: How one mom is saving Easter egg hunts
Video
Dynamic interpreter praised for delivering vital information to deaf community
Video
Free online coding and website design class for ‘ages 9 to 99’ coming to a computer near you
Video
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞