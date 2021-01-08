Tijuana healthcare workers told COVID-19 vaccine is on the way

Health personal handle a sample as they run a test for COVID-19 behind a screen at the General Hospital in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on April 13, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic. – The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said Monday, stressing a vaccine would be necessary to fully halt transmission. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Baja California health officials had promised that all healthcare workers in Tijuana would be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 15, yet none have gotten it.

Now comes word the inoculations will begin on Tuesday.

Doctors, nurses and lab workers have been designated as the first to get the vaccine.

The plan is to bus medical personnel to an army base in Tijuana where they will receive their shots.

“We’ll administer the vaccinations at the military installation, so we don’t have any setbacks with the application and the protection of the vaccine,” said Alonso Pérez Rico, Baja California’s Secretary of Health.

Pérez Rico said identification cards will be required for everyone getting the vaccine.

“We have set up schedules, people will take turns,” he said. “As soon as they’re done they will board buses and return to their work sites before going home.”

Officials expect to process 30,000 people by the end of the month.

As for vaccinating the public, Pérez Rico said it will be done by the end of February or early March.

“For that segment of the population we will not be in military installations, for those with chronic and/or degenerative illnesses we will have specific sites where they can go for the shots.”

