Last Republican congressional stronghold in SoCal now a toss-up

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — For decades, the 50th Congressional District in California has been a Republican stronghold, but that could change in two weeks after the election.

The district, located primarily on the east side of San Diego County, is considered a toss up between Republican Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Both men are trying to replace disgraced Congressman Duncan Hunter Jr. who earlier this year resigned after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations.

Hunter and his wife were accused of using campaign funds for personal gain, spending the money on their children’s private school tuition, on lavish vacations, video games and on airfare for their pet rabbit.

Hunter was sentenced to 11 months in prison and will serve his term in a West Texas facility outside El Paso starting Jan. 4.

Issa, who has been in Congress before, but for another district in the San Diego region, is hoping to win the tightly-contested race.

“I fit the values of the 50th District on a host of issues, I’m a strong conservative with a proven track record, but also I’ve contributed both as a member of Congress but a business builder and leader in the community,” Issa said.

His opponent, Campa-Najjar, has worked in the communications and marketing fields and was a regional director for President Obama’s 2012 campaign. He ran for Congress two years ago but lost to Hunter, who was under indictment at the time.

“I’m from the 50th, I know the 50th and the 50th knows me. I have a plan reduce cost of prescription drugs, to make sure we protect small businesses and give people options to health care,” Campa-Najjar said.

Border Report interviewed both Campa-Najjar and Issa about issues related to immigration, DACA, asylum and the border wall.

See and hear comments from both candidates in the attached video.