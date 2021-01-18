Juarez officers linked to five murders

Juarez municipal policewoman and husband arrested in connection to three murders; five Chihuahua state cops on the lam after couple found dead

El PASO, Texas (Border Report) – One municipal police officer is in custody in Juarez, Mexico and five Chihuahua state officers are allegedly on the lam in connection with the murder of two people in separate incidents.

Mariela D.T., a municipal police officer, was arrested on Sunday after her husband was accused of shooting to death a man, his son and his daughter, the office of Mayor Armando Cabada said. The police officer and her husband, Benito E.R., were arrested at the scene.

A Juarez newspaper reported on Monday that a Wendy and Roberto Aguilar de la Torres had gone to the police officer’s house in the Terranova neighborhood because of an ongoing feud. The man allegedly punched the officer in the face, and the officer’s husband shot the man and his sister as they ran off after the assault. The attackers ran toward their home while the police officer’s husband kept shooting and fatally shot Julio Roberto Aguilar, Wendy and Roberto’s father, Diario de Juarez reported.

Police said they found the couple in possession of a 9mm gun.

Meanwhile, the state police is looking to question five of its own in connection with the Dec. 27 kidnapping and murder of Fatima Guadalupe Lopez, 18, and Irving Valenzuela, 27, in Juarez. Their bodies were found several miles apart on Jan. 12. Their relatives filed a complaint with the state’s Human Rights Commission alleging they had been taken into custody by the state police on Dec. 27.

“The only thing I can comment is that we have made important advances (in the investigation). Right now, it is best to reserve the details of the investigation but be assured we are conducting the investigation with due responsibility and there will be justice,” Attorney General Cesar Augusto Peniche told a Chihuahua radio station this weekend.

