HHS asks Pentagon to help house migrant children at Fort Bliss, Joint Base San Antonio

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

An entrance to Fort Bliss is shown on June 25, 2018. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Two military installations in Texas could soon host migrant children who are arriving unaccompanied at the border, according to NBC News.

Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said the Department of Health and Human Services has asked the Pentagon to help house unaccompanied minors at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss in El Paso, NBC News reported.

HHS is requesting the use of a vacant dorm at Lackland and for a field on Fort Bliss.

If approved, HHS would maintain its responsibility for the well-being and support for the migrant children.

Kirby said military training, operations, or other military requirements, including National Guard and reserve readiness, will not be negatively affected.

Kirby said the request just came Tuesday afternoon and that the Department of Defense will have to evaluate it.

