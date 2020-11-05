Ex-Tijuana mayor reclaims post, calls successor and city’s first woman mayor a ‘substitute’

Arturo Gonzalez Cruz had stepped down as mayor from the city of Tijuana on October 16.(Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

Karla Ruiz became Tijuana’s first woman mayor on Oct. 16.

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Less than a month since leaving office, Tijuana’s former Mayor Arturo González Cruz reclaimed his post and is back on the job as of Thursday, the city’s spokespeople said.

In returning, González Cruz is pushing aside Karla Ruiz, who had become Tijuana’s first woman mayor, saying she was only a “substitute.”

González Cruz vacated the job on Oct. 16 with the intention of running for governor of Baja California. At the time, he had been accused of orchestrating the murder of one of his critics, a well-known blogger who was shot to death while sitting in his car.

The allegations were brought up by the state’s governor, Jaime Bonilla.

González Cruz has denied any involvement in the killing and is not under any investigation according to Tijuana’s Police Department.

She has not made any public statements about being replaced by González Cruz.

