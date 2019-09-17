Skip to content
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
More Border Report Tour Headlines
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Parents of Espanola girl found dead release statement
Hikers discover New Mexico’s first Jurassic crocodile fossil
Bernalillo County woman dies of West Nile virus
Pres. Trump Rally in Rio Rancho
Expert weighs in on Trump’s rally speech
Albuquerque dentist indicted on felony medical insurance fraud charges
Weather
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Highlights from President Trump’s New Mexico campaign stop
Albuquerque seeks to write-off $21M in uncollected red-light camera fines
Pres. Trump’s rally in Rio Rancho: What you need to know Monday, Tuesday
UNM anatomy lab needs body donations
Balloon Fiesta by the numbers
New data shows hot spots for stray cats in Albuquerque
Rare harvest moon on Friday the 13th