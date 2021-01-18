Grant Chapel hosts annual MLK celebration virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across the nation, people celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Day Monday. Here in Albuquerque, Grant Chapel AME Church hosted its annual 25th annual event honoring his life and ideals.

In years past, they have held a breakfast but like many during the pandemic, they chose to go virtual this year. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed in the power of community to overcome our toughest challenges. In the spirit of Dr. King, we came together, even if it’s virtually to commit ourselves to that vision. Be fierce and keep up the fight,” said Rep. Deb Haaland.

College scholarships were also awarded to local high school seniors.