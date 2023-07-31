Red Bull Racing scored a one-two finish during the past week’s Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, which served as round 13 of the 2023 season and the final race before the summer break.

Fresh from his win at Saturday’s standalone Sprint race, Max Verstappen took home another win on Sunday at the main event after recovering from starting in the fifth position due to a grid penalty related to a gearbox change. Once again the rest of the field, including Verstappen teammate Sergio Perez, provided little in the way of competition.

Perez, who started the race second on the grid, finished 22 seconds after Verstappen to secure second place, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the polesitter, finished 32 seconds behind the winner to secure the final podium spot.

There was plenty of action at the start, with Perez moving ahead of Leclerc on the first lap and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri making contact. The damage eventually led to both drivers retiring, with Piastri out at the start and Sainz around the midway point of the race.

Mercedes-Benz AMG at the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

Verstappen was able to take advantage of the clash and move up to fourth early on, behind Hamilton, who was in third behind Perez and Leclerc. Verstappen made a successful move on Hamilton on lap six and passed Leclerc to claim second just three laps later.

He overtook race leader Perez on lap 16. With a gap of just half a second between them, Verstappen used the DRS on the Kemmel straight to shoot past his teammate. From there, the reigning world champion cruised to the end of the race.

Hamilton finished in fourth place, and managed to set the fastest lap of the race fresh after changing to Medium tires on the penultimate lap. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished in fifth place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, who worked a one-stop strategy to take sixth.

Following the weekend’s action, Verstappen leads the 2023 Drivers’ Championship with 314 points. Perez is a distant second with 189 points and Alonso is third with 149 points. In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull leads with 503 points, versus the 247 points of second-placed Mercedes and 196 points of third-placed Aston Martin. Teams now enjoy a three-week summer break before returning for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo at the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

Below are the full results from the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

2) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing +22.305 seconds

3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +32.259 seconds

4) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG +49.671 seconds

5) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin +56.184 seconds

6) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG +63.101 seconds

7) Lando Norris, McLaren +73.719 seconds

8) Esteban Ocon, Alpine +74.719 seconds

9) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +79.340 seconds

10) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri +80.221 seconds

11) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri +83.084 seconds

12) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo +85.191 seconds

13) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo +95.441 seconds

14) Alexander Albon, Williams +96.184 seconds

15) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +101.754 seconds

16) Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri +103.071 seconds

17) Logan Sargeant, Williams +104.476 seconds

18) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +110.450 seconds

NC) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – DNF

NC) Oscar Piastri, McLaren – DNF

