The 5 sedan will be Polestar’s next model, and a camouflaged prototype appeared at this week’s 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K.

The Polestar 5 is the production version of 2020’s Precept concept car and is scheduled to make its world debut in 2024. It will likely reach U.S. showrooms the following year as a 2026 model.

At Goodwood, the 5 prototype was joined by the 2024 Polestar 3 SUV, which debuted in 2022 and is on track to start production in early 2024 after some software issues caused delays. The same issue also affected the Volvo EX90 SUV, which shares a platform with the 3.

The 5 will be Polestar’s first model based on an in-house developed platform. That platform is a bonded aluminum design that according to Polestar will boast better torsional rigidity than some two-door sports cars and even some supercars—which is important considering Polestar sees itself as competition for Porsche.

Polestar 5 prototype

In terms of performance, Polestar has said it is targeting a maximum of 884 hp from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. Polestar has also confirmed an 800-volt electrical architecture, which will enable high-speed charging. The automaker hasn’t said what battery capacity or range to expect.

Such performance makes the 5 a potential rival to the Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT, and high-end versions of the Tesla Model S. Lotus is also working on a similar model code-named the Type 133.

The design of the 5 is very close to the Precept concept. There are differences, though. The 5 has lost the coach-style rear doors of the concept in favor of conventional doors. It also features conventional side mirrors instead of stalk-mounted cameras. Patent drawings that surfaced last year likely reveal the design.

Before the 5 arrives, Polestar will start sales of the 3 and a compact crossover dubbed the 4. The 4 is scheduled to reach U.S. showrooms in 2024 as a 2025 model. Additional models in the works at Polestar include a 6 roadster due in 2026 and a mystery model dubbed the 7 that will arrive around 2027.

