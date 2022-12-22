Nissan will use the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon in January to present a varied collection of cars, with the new Z sports car among the highlights.

One of the Zs will be fitted with a collection of official accessories that Nissan previewed in prototype form at this year’s Auto Salon. Unique elements include a new front fascia, a trunk lid spoiler, and graphics bearing “Fairlady,” the name the Z carries in Japan.

Also sharing Nissan’s stage will be an X-Trail fitted with parts from Nissan’s Autech accessories division. The X-Trail, which is sold in the U.S. as the Rogue, has been dressed up for the Auto Salon with a body kit, 20-inch wheels, and a white leather interior.

The new Ariya electric crossover will also make an appearance, though not in modified form. The version on display will be an Ariya from Nissan’s new E-Share Mobil car-sharing fleet.

Most of the other vehicles are Nissans sold outside the U.S. Among the vehicles will be custom Serena minivans, a Cube restomod, and a Note Aura enhanced by Nismo.

The Tokyo Auto Salon is scheduled for Jan. 13-15.

