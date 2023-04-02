North Carolina-based MegaRexx Trucks is back with another supersized Ford off-roader.

The MegaRexx SVN is a modified Ford F-250 Super Duty built to haul lots of people instead of cargo. Taking advantage of the heavy-duty pickup truck’s considerable footprint, MegaRexx created a four-row configuration with seating for nine. The first, second, and third rows have bucket seats, while the fourth row has a three-seat bench. All of the seats are upholstered in leather.

Megarexx SVN Ford Super Duty F-250

Unlike MegaRexx’s previous MegaRaptor7 SUV, the additional rows of seats are fully enclosed in aluminum bodywork that extends off the stock cab, and includes a one-piece rear window. MegaRexx also includes climate controls for the newly added rear rows. The exterior is otherwise mostly stock, but it also has a dark tint for the rear windows, Morimoto XB LED headlights and fog lights, and power side steps to aid ingress and egress. The truck also features 3D-printed C-pillar emblems, a laser-etched grille emblem, a laser-etched and CNC-routed tailgate panel, and Rhino-Rack cross bars mounted to the standard roof rack.

The SVN uses the Super Duty’s stock 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8. It’s rated at 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to all four wheels through the stock 10-speed automatic transmission. To wrangle so much vehicle and improve its off-road capability, MegaRexx swaps in a Carli 2.5-inch Commuter Suspension & Leveling System that as the name implies provides a 2.5-inch lift. It all rides on 285/75R18 Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.

Megarexx SVN Ford Super Duty F-250

MegaRexx uses the F-250 Lariat with the Ultimate Package as the basis for the SVN, and claims it retains most of that truck’s many tech and convenience features. The list includes a 12.0-inch touchscreen and Sync 4 infotainment system, a 1,000-watt B&O audio system, wireless smartphone charging, power trailer-tow mirrors, and ambient lighting, as well as driver aids like blind-spot monitors and rear parking sensors.

The price for all of this is $170,000, and that includes the cost of a donor vehicle. Note that MegaRexx previously charged $224,950 for its MegaBronc three-row Super Duty Bronco, which is also based on the F-250 Lariat diesel, but features Bronco-like styling. MegaRexx also turned the F-250 into a Raptor facsimile, dubbed MegaRaptor.

Related Articles