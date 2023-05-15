General Motors has recalled nearly one million three-row crossover SUVs for airbag inflators that could rupture unintentionally in a crash, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The current recall escalates prior recalls from Oct. 7, 2021, and April 14, 2022. Those recalls encompassed only 555 and 2,787 vehicles, respectively.

The expanded recall of 994,763 vehicles encompasses the following vehicles:

2014-2017 Buick Enclave

2014-2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2014-2017 GMC Acadia

Though similar sounding in nature, the airbag recall is not related to the Takata airbag recall that was the largest recall in automotive history. The sweeping Takata airbag recall affecting about 67 million airbags in about 40 million vehicles made by most major automakers. Those airbag inflators could explode and shoot metal fragments into the cabin. The NHTSA attributes 24 deaths and more than 400 injuries in the U.S. to faulty airbags from Takata, which has since gone bankrupt. Many vehicle owners still have not had their cars repaired.

GM may be operating out of an abundance of caution due to the Takata airbag recall. The current recall has similar warnings and issues, though the supplier is U.S.-based ARC Automotive. GM acknowledged three known airbag inflator rupture events after hiring a third-party engineering firm to help investigate claims. The reason for the ruptures remain unknown.

Related Articles