The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E will be significantly more expensive than the 2022 model.

On Thursday, the Blue Oval announced the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E will get a price hike across the board ranging, from roughly $3,000 to $8,300 depending on the trim and specification. The books are now closed on the 2022 model year, according to Ford.

Base Select RWD standard-range models will now cost $3,200 more than before at $48,195 including destination, which itself went up $200 to $1,300 on all Mach-Es. Dual motor models receive the same increase and now cost $50,895.

Mach-E Premium models increase $6,075 for both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive variants. Buyers who opt for all-wheel drive will get a range bump for 2023 of 13 miles to bring the EPA-rated range to 290 miles.

The California Route 1 all-wheel drive extended range model receives the largest bump of $8,300 to now cost $64,875. Ford’s done away with the previously offered rear-wheel drive model of the California Route 1 and will only offer it with all-wheel drive. Ford noted the change is due to customer demand.

Anyone who wants the most powerful Mach-E model, the Mach-E GT AWD, will have to spend an extra $8,100 as it now costs $71,195.

Ford said the price increase is due to material cost increases and the ongoing supply chain issues. The automaker left the door open for more price changes noting “rapidly evolving market conditions” and that it will “monitor pricing across the model year.”

The new prices go into effect Tuesday and all customers with unscheduled 2022 model year builds will receive offers to convert their orders to a 2023 model year Mach-E. Motor Authority reached out to Ford for an explanation on those offers and received the following statement from a spokesperson: “For 22MY customers who are transitioned to a 23MY, they will receive a private offer, which is intended to honor 22MY MSRP commitments with their dealers. Scheduled retail order customers to date are unaffected.”

